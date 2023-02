New Suit - Employment

Waste Management, Georgia Waste Systems Inc. and Lori Videtto were hit with a complaint Monday in Georgia Southern District Court over alleged ethnicity-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed pro se by Abdiel Echeverria. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00013, Echeverria v. Georgia Waste Systems, Inc. et al.

Business Services

February 06, 2023, 6:25 PM