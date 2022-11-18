New Suit - Contract

AdaptHealth, a distributor of home medical equipment, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Delaware District Court in connection with a membership purchase agreement. The suit, filed by Gordon Fournaris & Mammarella on behalf of Echelon Stone Co., Echelon Partners and Donald W. Curry, accuses the defendant of refusing to release funds held in escrow. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01511, Echelon Stone Co. Inc. et al. v. AdaptHealth LLC.

Health Care

November 18, 2022, 6:07 PM