Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Brown & Connery on Thursday removed a lawsuit against TD Bank to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by Weisberg Law and Schafkopf Law on behalf of ECC Enterprise. The case is 1:23-cv-03760, ECC Enterprise Ltd. v. TD Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

July 13, 2023, 6:46 PM

Plaintiffs

ECC Enterprise Limited

defendants

TD Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Brown Connery

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct