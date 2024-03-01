Attorneys from Winston & Strawn have entered appearances for PayPal Holdings in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts four patents related to the transfer of funds, was filed Feb. 22 in California Northern District Court by Spencer Fane and Cotton Bledsoe Tighe & Dawson on behalf of eCardless Bancorp Ltd. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen, is 5:24-cv-01054, eCardless Bancorp, Ltd. v. PayPal Holdings, Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
March 01, 2024, 8:46 AM