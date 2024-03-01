Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Winston & Strawn have entered appearances for PayPal Holdings in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts four patents related to the transfer of funds, was filed Feb. 22 in California Northern District Court by Spencer Fane and Cotton Bledsoe Tighe & Dawson on behalf of eCardless Bancorp Ltd. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen, is 5:24-cv-01054, eCardless Bancorp, Ltd. v. PayPal Holdings, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 01, 2024, 8:46 AM

Plaintiffs

eCardless Bancorp, Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Spencer Fane

Fish & Richardson

Cotton Bledsoe Tighe Dawson

defendants

PayPal Holdings, Inc

PayPal Inc

defendant counsels

Gray Cary Ware & Freidenrich LLP

Winston & Strawn

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims