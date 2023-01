Litigation Surge - Securities | Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, a company which makes sensors for self-driving vehicles, was hit with a cluster of securities cases last month over its proposed merger with Ouster Inc. Law.com Radar detected three federal shareholder suits alleging that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. The plaintiffs are backed by Acocelli Law, Long Law and Melwani & Chan.

Technology

January 03, 2023, 12:57 PM