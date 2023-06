Litigation Surge - Indiana | Labor & Employment

There was a surge of employment lawsuits yesterday in Indiana. At least eight federal employment cases were filed, half of which pursue claims of race-based employment discrimination. Yesterday's volume was roughly four times the typical daily average. Who's bringing the heat? Half the suits were brought by the Wolcott Law Firm, an employment firm based in Indianapolis.

Indiana

June 27, 2023, 1:15 PM

