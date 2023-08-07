New Suit - Trademark

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of hair and wig care products provider Ebin New York Inc. The complaint pursues claims against hair products company R&B Collection Inc. for its ongoing use of symbols that the defendant contends are identical or confusingly similar to marks for its braiding and hair taming gel products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04201, Ebin New York, Inc. v. R&B Collection Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 07, 2023, 5:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Ebin New York, Inc.

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

defendants

R&B Collection Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims