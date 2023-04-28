New Suit - Trademark

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie filed a trade dress infringement lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Ebin New York, a seller of hair and wig care products. The suit, which targets Kiss Nail Products and Yong Jin Chang, alleges that the defendants' Style Fixer wig-bonding spray is sold in cans which are 'confusingly similar' in appearance to the plaintiff's Wonder Lace Bond product packaging. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02369, Ebin New York, Inc. v. Kiss Nail Products, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 28, 2023, 6:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Ebin New York, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

defendants

Kiss Nail Products, Inc.

Yong Jin Chang

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims