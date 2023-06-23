New Suit - Trademark

EBIN New York, a provider of hair and wig products, sued competitor Guangzhou Yongbang Biotechnology d/b/a GOIPLE, ShopVidi Inc. and other defendants for trade dress infringement on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, alleges that the defendants' packaging is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's packaging. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03439, EBIN New York Inc. v. Guangzhou Yongbang Biotechnology Co. Ltd. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 23, 2023, 7:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Ebin New York, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

defendants

Georgia Atlanta Beauty Supply Association

Gg10, Inc.

Guangzhou Yongbang Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Kavee Trading LLC

Oasisusa, Inc.

Richard Chon

Shopvidi, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims