Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by the Preller Law Firm on behalf of Adair C. Ebersole, who was allegedly injured in a car crash due to a defective seatbelt and weak roof structure in a 2010 Dodge Ram 1500. The case is 1:23-cv-00436, Ebersole v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

February 17, 2023, 12:11 PM