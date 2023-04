Removed To Federal Court

Grocery store chain operator Dillon Companies LLC on Wednesday removed an employment class action to Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Towards Justice, accuses the defendant of failing to pay employees’ full wages. Dillon Companies is represented by Cozen O'Connor. The case is 1:23-cv-00845, Ebersole v. Dillon Companies LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 05, 2023, 2:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Kacey Ebersole

defendants

Dillon Companies LLC

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches