Litigation Trend - Oregon | Labor & Employment | Law.com Rad...

Employment litigation is trending upward in Oregon. Nearly 30 federal employment suits were filed in August, continuing an upward trend which traces back about 12 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have increased by over 50 percent. Driving the trend is a wave of lawsuits brought by Janzen Legal Services and the Pacific Justice Institute on behalf of workers who were allegedly fired after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Hospitals and health care companies are especially under fire, with dozens of cases filed against Legacy Health, Asante Health System and Oregon Health & Science University.

September 13, 2023, 1:17 PM

