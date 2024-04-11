Litigation Surge - ERISA | AT&T | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - ERISA | AT&T

AT&T was hit with a cluster of ERISA lawsuits last month. At least three cases were filed, including two class actions in Massachusetts District Court over the company's purchase of annuities from Athene Annuity & Life Assurance. According to the complaints, AT&T breached its fiduciary duties to plan participants because Athene did not offer the safest annuities, and the decision to transfer pension obligations to Athene was motivated by a desire to reduce costs; notably, the suits do not allege any losses, but instead contend that future benefits are at a 'substantial risk' of default. Among the law firms backing the plaintiffs is Schlichter Bogard, which filed an identical lawsuit in Maryland District Court last month against Lockheed Martin.

April 11, 2024, 1:55 PM

