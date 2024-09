News From Law.com

A veteran attorney with deep experience working with small and midsized businesses is taking the legal reins of eBay at a time its business is humming and its stock price surging. The San Jose, California-based e-commerce company, which matches buyers and sellers in 190 countries, announced late Monday that it has appointed Samantha Wellington as chief legal officer.

September 24, 2024, 8:37 AM