Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Galloway Johnson Tompkins Burr & Smith on Friday removed a dog bite lawsuit against Atlas Group and Chelsie Webb to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Ryan R. Cox & Associates on behalf of Brenda Ebaugh. The case is 4:23-cv-00274, Ebaugh v. Webb et al.

Missouri

March 03, 2023, 7:37 PM