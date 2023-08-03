Litigation Trend - Gig Economy | Uber | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Gig Economy | Uber

Uber saw a sharp increase in litigation last month as sexual assault cases continue to pile up. Nearly 30 federal cases were initiated against the company in July, more than a dozen of which were filed on behalf of female passengers who were allegedly assaulted by Uber drivers. According to the suits, Uber puts passengers in danger by refusing to report sexual assault to law enforcement and by failing to implement adequate screening mechanisms for drivers, such as fingerprinting. Several plaintiffs have moved to consolidate the cases in the Northern District of California. Who got the work? Uber has turned to Bowman & Brooke for defense.

Fortune 500

August 03, 2023, 2:53 PM

nature of claim: /