Litigation Surge - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | U.S. Food and...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration was hit with a cluster of federal lawsuits last week, primarily in the biotech and pharmaceutical sector. At least three federal cases were filed, one of which accuses the FDA of failing to timely approve Florida's Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program, which aims to provide low-cost treatments for AIDS, diabetes and other diseases. Also, ProPublica and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette filed a FOIA request for records pertaining to Philip's recall of lethal ventilators, and generic drug manufacturer GenBioPro is seeking relief from a Texas federal judge's controversial order suspending FDA approval of the abortion drug mifepristone.

April 25, 2023, 4:28 PM

