Morgan & Morgan launched a flurry of data breach class actions in Georgia last month against TMX Finance, the parent company of TitleMax, InstaLoan and other lenders. At least three class actions were filed by the firm in Georgia Southern District Court on behalf of TMX customers whose personal information was allegedly compromised in a Feb. 2023 cyberattack. TMX is represented by Alston & Bird.

May 05, 2023, 5:47 PM

