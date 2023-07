Litigation Surge - Washington | ERISA

The Teamsters launched a storm of ERISA litigation yesterday in Washington Western District Court. Seven federal cases were filed on behalf of the union's administrative agency Northwest Administrators; the suits target Kiewit Infrastructure, Brothers Pipeline and other employers over allegedly unpaid trust contributions. Northwest Administrators is represented by Reid McCarthy Ballew & Leahy.

Construction & Engineering

July 13, 2023, 12:24 PM

nature of claim: /