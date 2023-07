New Suit - FOIA

Motley Rice filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, filed on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff, seeks to compel the production of information related to the plaintiff’s wrongful arrest on suspicion of terrorism. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05462, E.B. v. U.S. Department Of Justice.

Government

July 19, 2023, 1:58 PM

Plaintiffs

E.B.

Plaintiffs

Motley Rice

defendants

U.S. Department Of Justice

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act