Who Got The Work

Paula Wegman of Adler Murphy & McQuillen has entered an appearance for American Airlines Group and Republic Airways Inc. in a pending false imprisonment lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 16 in New York Eastern District Court by Motley Rice on behalf of E.B., an airline passenger who was allegedly tackled and detained over false accusations of suspicious activity. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano, is 1:22-cv-04815, E.B. v. American Airlines Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 07, 2022, 9:42 AM