Who Got The Work

American Airlines Group and Republic Airways Inc. have turned to lawyer Douglas Shearer of Shearer P.C. to fend off a pending defamation lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 16 in New York Eastern District Court by Motley Rice on behalf of E.B., who accuses the defendants of illegally detaining him on unfounded charges of being a threat during a flight. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano, is 1:22-cv-04815, E.B. v. American Airlines Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 29, 2022, 11:28 AM