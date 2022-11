Who Got The Work

Kimberly N. Dobson and Vernee Pelage of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to represent Hub International Group Northeast Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Sept. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by the Glass Law Group on behalf of Iasia Eaves. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack, is 2:22-cv-05854, Eaves v. Hub International Group Northeast, Inc.

New York

November 14, 2022, 6:50 AM