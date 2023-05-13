Who Got The Work

Kurt C. Kern of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has entered an appearance for carmaker FCA US in a product liability lawsuit arising from a 2021 vehicle collision. The complaint, filed March 29 in Texas Eastern District Court by Desouza Law, claims that the plaintiff suffered serious injuries due to the defective design of his 2012 Ram 3500 pickup truck. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00131, Eaves v. FCA US LLC f/k/a Chrysler Group, LLC.

Automotive

May 13, 2023, 12:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Cory Eaves

Plaintiffs

Desouza Law, P.C.

defendants

FCA US LLC f/k/a Chrysler Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims