John F. Connell Jr. of Burr & Forman has entered an appearance for roofing technology provider Roof Maxx Technologies in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Dec. 22 in South Carolina District Court by the Wigger Law Firm on behalf of a dealer success manager. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Norton, is 9:23-cv-06861, Eaton v. Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC.

February 05, 2024, 7:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Shelly R. Eaton

Plaintiffs

Wigger Law Firm

defendants

Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination