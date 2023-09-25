Who Got The Work

Keith Covington and Sarahanne Y. Vaughan of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings have stepped in to represent H&H Oil Field Services LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Aug. 10 in Alabama Northern District Court by Winston Cooks LLC and the Rubio Law Firm on behalf of a pipe fitter and welder who contends that he was subjected to disparate treatment based on race. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Gray M. Borden, is 2:23-cv-01054, Eaton v. H&H Oil Field Services LLC.

Energy

September 25, 2023, 10:57 AM

