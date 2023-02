Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide and Jacob Ashley to Texas Western District Court. The suit, concerning weather damage claims, was filed by attorney Michele C. Le on behalf of Kerri Eaton and Thomas Gideon Eaton. The case is 1:23-cv-00127, Eaton et al v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 6:03 PM