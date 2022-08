New Suit - Employment Class Action

Chipotle Services LLC, the popular chain of Mexican-style restaurants, was slapped with a wage-and-hour class action Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Offices of William Cafaro on behalf of workers who contend they are manual workers and therefore should be paid weekly rather than biweekly under the New York Labor Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07293, Eato v. Chipotle Services LLC.