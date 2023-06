New Suit - Employment

Cozen O'Connor filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Colorado District Court on behalf of Easy Sourcing Inc. The suit pursues claims against lawn and garden care equipment seller Schiller Grounds Care. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01486, Easy Sourcing, Inc. v. Schiller Grounds Care, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 12, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Easy Sourcing, Inc.

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Schiller Grounds Care, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract