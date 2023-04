Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ulmer & Berne on Wednesday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Mac's Convenience Stores LLC, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Gerling Law Offices on behalf of Yolanda Eastwood. The case is 3:23-cv-00070, Eastwood v. Mac's Convenience Stores LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 26, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Yolanda Eastwood

defendants

Mac's Convenience Stores LLC

defendant counsels

Ulmer & Berne

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims