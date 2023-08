New Suit - Employment

Walmart was slapped with an employment lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, over alleged discrimination, was brought by Yormak Employment & Disability Law on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00901, Easton v. Walmart Stores East, LP.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 02, 2023, 3:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Jared Easton

Plaintiffs

Yormak Employment & Disability Law

defendants

Walmart Stores East, LP.

nature of claim: 375/alleging fraud against the government in violation of the False Claims Act