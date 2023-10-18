Eastman Tells State Bar Court He Never Advised Pence to Reje...

News From Law.com

In a full day of testimony Wednesday in his ongoing disbarment trial, John Eastman described his counsel to then-President Trump about the Jan. 6, 2021 electoral count as limited and nuanced, grounded in both history and reasonable constitutional theory. Eastman told a California State Bar Court that in a Jan. 4, 2021 Oval Office meeting with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Pence chief of staff Marc Short and Pence counsel Gregory Jacob he never advocated for the vice president to reject certified electors from several swing states.

California

October 18, 2023, 10:32 PM

