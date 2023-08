News From Law.com

John Eastman's professional misconduct trial will be delayed to accommodate his surrender in the Georgia election case. Eastman, who advised former President Donald Trump on legal theories to challenge his loss in the 2020 presidential election, agreed to a $100,000 bond release with Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney's Office, according to a document filed Monday.

Government

August 21, 2023, 8:54 PM

