New Suit - Employment

Nexsen Pruet filed a lawsuit Friday in North Carolina Western District Court claiming million of dollar in damages due to breach of an employment contract on behalf of Eastern Wholesale Fence. The suit targets competitor Southern Fence and Gate and former Eastern Wholesale Fence employee Adam Tucker, who allegedly diverted business away from his former employer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00280, Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC v. Tucker et al.

Wholesalers

May 12, 2023, 3:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC

Plaintiffs

Nexsen Pruet

defendants

Adam Tucker

Southern Fence and Gate, Inc., a North Carolina corporation

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract