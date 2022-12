New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Callahan & Blaine filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Eastern Appliances Inc. for allegedly breaching a distribution agreement. The suit, which pursues claims against Brother Appliances, seeks $29,225 in allegedly unpaid distribution fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07228, Eastern Appliances, Inc. v. Brother Appliances.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 12, 2022, 6:30 PM