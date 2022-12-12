New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Callahan & Blaine filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Eastern Appliances. The suit targets Brother Appliances for allegedly failing to pay over $29,000 in distribution fees after terminating its contract, and inducing other retailers to breach their distribution deals with Eastern. The defendant is also accused of using images of the plaintiff's warehouse and inventory to market goods. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07228, Eastern Appliances, Inc. v. Brother Appliances.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 12, 2022, 12:21 PM