New Suit - Antitrust

Tyson Fresh Meats was hit with an antitrust lawsuit Monday in Washington Eastern District Court. The court action was brought on behalf of Cody Allen Easterday of Easterday Ranches, who claims that cattle feeders in the Pacific Northwest are forced to sell their stock to Tyson, which exerts its anticompetitive advantage in the market to control pricing and stipulate contractual terms in its favor. The complaint was filed by Arnall Golden Gregory; Etter McMahon Lamberson Van Wert & Oreskovich; and Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-05019, Easterday v. Tyson Fresh Meats Inc.