New Suit - Contract

Tyson Foods was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Washington Eastern District Court. The court action concerns a joint venture agreement between Tyson and plaintiff Cody Allen Easterday of Easterday Ranches to allow use of his name and likeness to sell the product 'Cody’s Beef' for Tyson’s customer Nippon Ham in Japan. The suit was brought by Etter McMahon Lamberson Van Wert & Oreskovich and other counsel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-05155, Easterday v. Tyson Fresh Meats Inc.