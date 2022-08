Who Got The Work

Amy Edwards of Stoel Rives has entered an appearance for Canyon Farm II, Canyon Farm LLC and Fall Line Capital LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed July 8 in Oregon District Court by Jordan Ramis PC on behalf of Easterday Dairy LLC and Cole Easterday. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew D. Hallman, is 2:22-cv-01000, Easterday Dairy, LLC v. Fall Line Capital, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 22, 2022, 7:17 AM