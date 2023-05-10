New Suit - Environmental

The Sierra Club and other plaintiffs sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and EPA Administrator Michael Regan Tuesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit accuses the EPA of violating its statutory duty by failing to review the California Air Resources Board's contingency measure plan for Section 182(e)(5) measures, commonly know as, 'black box' measures, adopted by the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The suit is backed by nonprofit organization Earthjustice. The case is 2:23-cv-03545, East Yard Communities For Environmental Justice et al v. United States Environmental Protection Agency et al.

Government

May 10, 2023, 5:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Sierra Club

East Yard Communities For Environmental Justice

People's Collective for Environmental Justice

Plaintiffs

Earthjustice

defendants

United States Environmental Protection Agency

Michael S. Regan, in his official capacity as Administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws