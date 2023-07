Removed To Federal Court

FCA US and Scott Robinson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit to California Central District Court on Tuesday. The complaint was filed by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of the owner of a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. The defendants are represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The case is 2:23-cv-05996, East v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

July 25, 2023, 1:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Lanora East

defendants

FCA US LLC

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects