Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bovis, Kyle, Burch & Medlin on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mt. Hawley Insurance Company to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Barnes & Thornburg on behalf of East Perimeter Pointe Apartments LP, accuses defendant of failing to pay $250,000 in attorney's fees in connection with a commercial general liability policy for an underlying wrongful death and bodily injury action. The case is 1:22-cv-03770, East Perimeter Pointe Apartments, LP v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 21, 2022, 5:11 AM