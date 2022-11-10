New Suit

The East Kentucky Power Cooperative sued the Kentucky Public Service Commission on Thursday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint alleges that the defendant's regulatory policies are forcing the plaintiff to pay excessive amounts for energy from 'qualifying facilities' under the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act. According to the complaint, the regulations essentially require the plaintiff to 'subsidize' qualifying facilities to the detriment of the plaintiff's own rural customers. The suit was filed by Frost Brown Todd and Eversheds Sutherland. The case is 3:22-cv-00063, East Kentucky Power Cooperative Inc. v. Kentucky Public Service Commission.

Energy

November 10, 2022, 7:25 PM