Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield to New Jersey District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by Lawall & Mitchell on behalf of East Coast Spine Joint and Sports Medicine. The case is 2:22-cv-07561, East Coast Spine Joint and Sports Medicine v. Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Insurance

December 29, 2022, 1:55 PM