Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield to New Jersey District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by Lawall & Mitchell on behalf of East Coast Spine Joint and Sports Medicine. The case is 2:23-cv-00165, East Coast Spine Joint and Sports Medicine v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

Health Care

January 12, 2023, 6:38 PM