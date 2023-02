New Suit - ERISA

UnitedHealthcare Insurance was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The court action, which seeks reimbursement for medical services performed by an out-of-network provider, was brought by Gottlieb & Greenspan on behalf of East Coast Aesthetic Surgery NJ. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01104, East Coast Aesthetic Surgery NJ v. United Healthcare Insurance Company.