Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fox Rothschild on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Life Insurance Co. to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Gottlieb & Greenspan on behalf of East Coast Aesthetic Surgery NJ, seeks over $65,000 in unpaid reimbursements for craniectomy surgery. The case is 2:23-cv-00471, East Coast Aesthetic Surgery NJ v. Aetna Life Insurance Company.