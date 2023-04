Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ward Hocker & Thornton on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Chubb and Landstar Ranger to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, filed pro se by East B&H Transport LLC, alleges that Landstar failed to pay for a delivery of pumpkins fulfilled by the plaintiff. The case is 3:23-cv-00167, East B & H Transport, LLC v. Landstar Ranger, Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 07, 2023, 3:34 PM

Plaintiffs

East B & H Transport, LLC

defendants

Chubb

Landstar Ranger

defendant counsels

Ward Hocker Thornton

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract