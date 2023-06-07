Who Got The Work

Bond, Schoeneck & King member Mitchell J. Banas Jr. has entered an appearance for Chapin International Inc. and Chapin Manufacturing Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 18 in New York Western District Court by Hagerty & Brady and Hovey William LLP on behalf of EarthWay Products Inc., asserts a single patent related to the development and manufacture of fertilizer spreaders. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, is 1:23-cv-00443, EarthWay Products, Inc. v. Chapin International, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 07, 2023, 7:57 AM

