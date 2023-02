Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Wagner LLP on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. of America to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by Buchanan & Bruggenschmidt on behalf of Earthstone Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-00044, Earthstone Inc v. Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

February 06, 2023, 1:04 PM